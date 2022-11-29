Economy Political parties nominate seven to CRA, vetting to end by December 6

By EDWIN MUTAI

Political parties have nominated seven persons to fill vacancies at the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

The ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition has picked five — Benedict Mwasia Mutiso, Koitamet ole Kina, Jonas Kouko, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki and Khadija Juma— while Azimio One Kenya coalition has nominated George Midiwo and former Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi for the posts.

They will fill vacancies at the commission once the term of seven commissioners expires next month.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula directed the Finance and National Planning committee to expedite the vetting of the seven and table a report by December 6.

The chairperson of the CRA and Treasury Principal Secretary are the other two commissioners, bringing the total number to nine.

A total of 137 persons had applied to be nominated by political parties as commissioners at the CRA.

“I have received the nomination of seven persons for appointment to the CRA. I have sent the names of the seven persons to the Finance and Planning committee to conduct approval hearings,” Mr Wetang'ula said.

The number of nominees allocated to each party or coalition is based on their strength in Parliament.

Senators recruited five commissioners while the other two were picked by the National Assembly.

The new commissioners will take over at a time the CRA has been pushing counties to improve their revenue collection systems in a bid to raise more cash internally and cut reliance on transfers from the National Treasury.

The agency advises Parliament on how the national government and counties should share revenues.

Jane Kiringai, the current chairperson of CRA and former economist with the Word Bank, will exit in February upon the expiry of her tenure.

She is the second head of the commission having taken over from Micah Cheserem who served for six years until 2016.

The CRA is one of the independent commissions under the 2010 Constitution and has been critical to the strengthening of the devolved governments given its primary role of advising how the units should share revenue with the national government.

