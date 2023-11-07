Economy Posta to receive Sh1.7bn for IEBC poll services

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) is set to earn Sh1.7 billion for logistical services offered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Under the three-year contract, Posta, which is struggling to stay afloat, has been paid an initial Sh500 million under the deal. The state corporation is also set to receive another Sh1.2 billion for the distribution of electoral materials and equipment.

"The contract for logistical services we signed with IEBC was variated from Sh700 million to Sh1.7 billion. To date, IEBC has only paid us Sh500 million, which means that they still owe us Sh1.2 billion," said PCK postmaster-general and chief executive John Tonui in an interview with the Business Daily.

Mr Tonui said the Sh1.2 billion that is yet to be settled has been factored in the supplementary budget which means that it will be paid soon.

The amount, once paid, will help PCK to settle pending bills such as salaries which currently stand at Sh530 million in arrears.

In 2017, PCK earned Sh 1.1 billion for logistical services offered to the IEBC in the General Election and the October 26 Presidential repeat poll.

Under the previous two-year contract, PCK was paid Sh 600 million for delivering ballot boxes, papers, and indelible ink to polling centres.

The struggling corporation received another Sh500 million for the distribution of electoral materials and equipment during the October 26 Presidential repeat poll.

The August 9, 2022 polls saw Dr William Ruto announced the winner in the Presidential race, having garnered 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.59 percent of valid votes cast, beating his rival, Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga, who had 6,942,930 votes.

The declaration was made without results from four of 290 constituencies --Kacheliba, Kitui Rural, Pokot South, and Rongai-- whose voting was postponed.

The veteran opposition leader challenged the results but the Supreme Court unanimously upheld Mr Ruto's presidential win in a scathing judgment that blasted Mr Odinga's accusations of cheating.

