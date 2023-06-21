Economy President Ruto picks Cotu boss Atwoli, six others to recruit new DPP

President William Ruto with Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli during the 58th Labour Day Celebration at Uhuru Gardens on May 1, 2023. PHOTO | PCS

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

President William Ruto has appointed Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli as part of a seven-member selection committee tasked with overseeing the recruitment of the country’s next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a post that fell vacant after Noordin Haji was picked to head the National Intelligence Service.

The panel, which also includes Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak, was unveiled via a special gazette notice dated June 21.

Others are Mary Kimonye (Public Service Principal Secretary), Shadrack Mose (Solicitor General), Mary Adhiambo (Public Service, Secretary – HRM and Development), Roseline Odede (Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chair) and Richard Obwocha.

The panel is expected to recruit and recommend the names of suitable candidates to the President for appointment.

The President then nominates one person and sends the name to the National Assembly for vetting, if approved the nominee is appointed by the head of State.

The Constitution of Kenya spells out the qualifications for appointment as DPP as the same as those for a judge of the High Court.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions shall hold office for a term of eight years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment,” states Article 157 clause five of the supreme law.

The commencement of the recruitment process comes just a week after Mr Haji was sworn in on June 14 to head the spy agency.

As the country’s second DPP since 2018, Mr Haji came under heavy criticism after the 2022 elections over the rampant withdrawal of high-profile court cases whose cumulative value hit Sh10 billion, according to a Business Daily analysis.

Read: Value of halted cases hit Sh10bn as Haji seeks to end ex-PS trial



