Economy President Ruto targets Sh133bn annually from new health insurance plan

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

President William Ruto’s administration is targeting Sh133 billion in collections from Kenyans every year to fund its ambitious healthcare plan amid public outcry.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has made the disclosures days after the Court of Appeal lifted a High Court order that had stopped the implementation of the Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations, 2023 that seek to deduct 2.75 percent of gross monthly income from all registered members.

