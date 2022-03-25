Economy President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints parastatal bosses in shakeup

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally ended the long wait for the next boss at the governing organ of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board with his appointment of Dr James Mandere Rodgers Atebe as chairperson.

Dr Atebe, whose tenure began on March 25, will be at the helm of the parastatal for the next three years following the gazettement of his appointment by the Head of State.

He will fill the void left by the previous chairperson, Dr Jackson Kioko, whose term ended in 2020. The regulator's board has been without substantive leadership since.

The President has also re-appointed Professor Olive Mugenda to a second term as board chair at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital. He extended her stay for another three years.

The National AIDS Control Council is now under new leadership with Mr Kenyatta appointing Dr Ole Mapelu Zakayo as board chair effective March 25. He has replaced the outgoing board chairperson, Ms Angeline Siparo, who was appointed to the agency in July 2016.

Dr Ole Mapelu previously served as the East Africa Portland Cement #ticker:PORT CEO and was also one of the interviewees for the position of MD at the Kenya Ports Authority in 2016.

In 2006, he was forced to step down as the cement maker's boss just three weeks after he was sent on compulsory leave after the firm lost more than Sh48 million through underhand dealings by powerful, shadowy personalities in government. The then Bondo MP, Oburu Oginga, who was also the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on Finance, Trade, Tourism and Planning, claimed that two companies involved in the syndicate that cost the company millions belonged to a Cabinet minister believed to have conspired to force out Dr Ole Mapelu.

The board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) also announced the appointment of Samuel Maina as its new acting MD following the exit of Dr Naim Bilal, whose contract expired on March 19.

“To ensure continuity and smooth running of the Corporation, the Board of Directors held a special board meeting on March 25 and appointed Mr Samuel Maina to the position of acting Managing Director,” KBC Board chairperson Benjamin Maingi stated.

Mr Maina will serve in an acting capacity until a substantive boss is recruited.

Dr Bilal, a veteran journalist, was appointed MD in 2019. Prior to his appointment, Dr Bilal was the director of information at the ICT ministry and has previously worked at the Nation Media Group as a senior editor.

