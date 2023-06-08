Economy Purchase watchdog calls for fresh Sh10m Kenya Pipeline tender

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) petroleum storage facility in the Industrial area, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The public procurement watchdog has directed Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to re-evaluate afresh a Sh10 million tender it had floated for the replacement of tiles at the corporation’s Morendat Training and Conference facility in Naivasha.

Tarime Trading Limited, who were eyeing the job that entailed replacing PVC tiles with granite tiles in common areas and offices, had sought a review of the award to rival Feihab Construction Limited who had won the lucrative bid by beating 29 others.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board in declining to award the tender to Tarime Trading Limited says the bid should be re-evaluated, offering relief to the applicant.

“The request for review dated May 3, 2023, and filed on even date by the applicant is marked as withdrawn to allow the re-evaluation to proceed to its logical conclusion. Each party shall bear its own costs,” the board said in a ruling.

