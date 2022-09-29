Economy Raila’s ODM party revenue rise 54 percent to Sh2 billion

ODM leader Raila Odinga.

By KABUI MWANGI

Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Party (ODM) revenues increased 54 percent to Sh2.16 billion in the financial year ending June 2022.

In a statement posted on the party’s official Twitter handle, the largest partner in the Azimio Movement said that a huge chunk of the income came from accrued transfers from the government, which totaled Sh1.55 billion.

Public contributions and donations amounted to Sh322 million while government transfers hit Sh294 million.

ODM’s total expenses hit Sh1.06 billion, leaving a surplus of Sh1.11 billion. The party used Sh688 million on campaigns while Sh128 million went to administrative expenses.

Other expenses included conferences and meetings which took Sh93 million, branch coordination and support which consumed Sh65 million and party policy and advocacy which gobbled Sh32 million.

The opposition party also used Sh2 million for civic education.

ODM also transferred Sh47.48 million to its former partners in the National Super Alliance (NASA) including Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and Wiper Democratic Movement Kenya (WDM-K).

The party’s assets grew by 12.4 percent from Sh8.9 billion last year, with 96 percent of this owed by the Political Parties Fund.

The Orange party says it is now owed Sh9.62 billion by Treasury in the fund, an increase from Sh8.55 billion last year.

