Economy Read: Supreme Court judges' full verdict on Raila petition

Supreme Court judges (from left) Isaac Lenaola, Dr Smokin Wanjala, Philomena Mwilu, Martha Koome, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko on January 20, 2022. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Supreme Court of Kenya has released the detailed full judgment on the presidential election petition 2022 and made seven recommendations relating to the corporate governance of IEBC.

The verdict upheld the election of President William Ruto after his main rival, Azimio leader Raila Odinga, challenged his win.

Download the full judgment here:

Supreme Court judgment