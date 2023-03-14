Economy Regional bloc revives railway linkage plans

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) chairman, Anyang' Nyong'o. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) has revived talks to build a railway line linking 14 counties in the region in efforts to boost trade and open up western Kenya.

Implementation of the railway is one of the key agenda items that the heads of the devolved units will be discussed during the 11th summit being held in Migori.

LREB chairman Anyang' Nyong'o said the railway network to be linked to the national network will boost trade and transport in the region.

"As a regional bloc, we are keen to implement projects that will bind us together in order to reap the fruits of coming together," he said while briefing the press ahead of the three-day meeting.

The LREB counties comprise Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Kericho, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Bomet.

LREB chief executive officer Victor Nyagaya said the bloc is in talks with an Indian firm which boasts of a well-established railway construction technology.

Officials from ProCorp Enertech Private Limited India last year visited the country to conduct a pre-feasibility study during the ninth Africities summit meeting hosted in Kisumu between May 17 to 21.

Governor Nyong’o said they are fast-tracking the implementation of solar power energy and drone technology in the health sector.

The LREB chair said the counties which are bordering the world's second-largest fresh-water lake (Lake Victoria) are keen on discussing matters of the blue economy.

Among others, the strategy will be on how to fully develop lake transport and tourism as well as address challenges facing ecosystems of Lake Victoria and major rivers to ensure their sustainable use.

