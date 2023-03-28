Economy Rising water levels in dams raise hopes of end to dry taps in Nairobi

By LINET OWOKO

Residents of Nairobi county are set to experience more regular water supplies due to rising levels in Thika, Sasumwa, and Ruiru dams due to increased rainfall.

The county says water storage in these dams is currently at 40.29 percent in Thika, 59.54 percent in Sasumwa, and 59.63 percent in Ruiru, an improvement that will ease rationing that was put in place across the estates.

The water levels are expected to rise higher by end of March with the long rains of March April and May.

Thika, Sasumwa, and Ruiru dams contribute approximately 84 percent, 12 percent, and four percent of Nairobi’s current water supply respectively.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) in 2017 put in place a system of rationing due to prolonged periods of drought which has seen the residents grapple with water scarcity under limited supply, with the majority turning to sometimes unsafe borehole water.

