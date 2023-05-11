Economy President Ruto strikes deals for tea, coffee and horticulture with the Dutch

President William Ruto during a meeting with the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.M Williem Alexander. FILE PHOTO | PCS

By LINET OWOKO

Kenya and Netherlands have committed to boosting ties and developing economic relations with a bias on agriculture via better farming practices.

The pair have partnered to enhance trade in horticultural, livestock, tea, coffee, fruits, vegetables, fish, and tobacco by helping growers gain skills that will improve product quality to expand their global market.

Under the agreement, the two nations will help enhance sustainable and responsible practices, especially in the tea sector, which aims at developing Kenya as a role model in sustainable agricultural produce sourcing, while creating value for local communities, the economy, and the environment.

“We have scheduled a meeting in Nairobi in July to agree on a proposed development of the Product of Kenya trademarked tea that will build on their premium brand and add more value to our obviously superior teas,” said President William Ruto.

In the tea sector, the pair has committed to develop Kericho into a tea region and introduce effective social and economic empowerment programs to address social issues.

One of the deals includes one with Lipton Teas and Infusions, which will equip farmers with more skills that will improve the quality of Kenyan beverage and help them earn more from the crop.

Under the deal, the two will help enhance sustainable and responsible practices in the tea industry, which will develop Kenya as a role model in sustainable tea sourcing, while creating value for local communities, the economy, and the environment.

The partnership will also help promote the origin of Kenyan tea and investigate the opportunity of selling Lipton teas in Kenya.

Kenya’s export to the Dutch market comprises mainly horticultural produce. The Netherlands is the largest buyer of Kenyan flowers, mainly for re-export to other European markets.

Other exports from Kenya include live animals, coffee and tea, fruits and vegetables, fish, and tobacco.

