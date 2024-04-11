Six counties, Sh33bn unclear spending and auditor’s adverse opinion

Johnson Sakaja’s government used a revenue management system ‘Nairobi Pay’ without a contract with the operator.
In Baringo County, of the 36 staff hired, 35 were from the dominant ethnic community in the county.
The Auditor-General has queried expenditure of Sh33.6 billion in six counties she ranked as worst performing on management of public finances, shedding light on the mess that could have seen billions of shillings go down the drain, and putting their governors in the spotlight.
The six –Nairobi, Baringo, Narok, Kiambu, Nyamira and Tana River— showed significant issues including failure to prove how they spent billions of shillings in the fiscal year ended June 2023.
There were also variances in different sets of their spending records, payments for services that were never rendered and splurging on salaries while ignoring development.