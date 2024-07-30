Sony Sugar clears Sh992m debt to cane farmers, CEO says

Struggling Sony Sugar Company has fully settled Sh992 million debt to sugarcane farmers, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martine Dima said, raising hopes of revamping the miller’s operations.
In the initial payment, the National Treasury disbursed 92.5 percent, translating to Sh686 million while the balance of Sh181 million was paid to cane growers last week.
“As a company, we topped up the amount with Sh125 million from our revenue collection and reduced the burden up to early June,” Mr Dima said.