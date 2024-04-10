Special police unit deployed to fight illegal miners and smugglers

Kenya has deployed a special police unit to tackle widespread illegal exploration and mining of minerals across the country, Mining Principal Secretary, Elijah Mwangi has said.

The Mining Police Unit is pursuing miners, prospectors, and dealers violating the industry law and regulations. The unit is under the command of the Inspectorate of Mines. “We have received quite a number of police officers who are already working … and very soon you will hear of some arrests over illegal mining,” Mr Mwangi said in a telephone interview. “We have procured several vehicles which have been provided to our inspectorate team to facilitate the enforcement and compliance.”

Illegal exploration, exploitation, and dealing in minerals are penalised through a fine of up to Sh10 million or a jail term of two years or both under the Mining Act 2016.

Smuggling of minerals is classified as an economic crime, which attracts a fine of up to Sh1 million or 10 years in prison upon conviction.

The operation against illegal activity in mining has come after Kenya decriminalised artisanal mining and gazetted artisanal committees to approve micro-scale operations.

The Ruto administration revoked 1,546 licenses last October for contravening the law and regulations guiding their mineral rights without taking further action.

“By then, because we had a number of illegal operators, the excuse was that the government was not granting licences to them. So we gave them a blank order to cease operations and close. This was to give them time to make application and resume their activity within the law,” Mr Mwangi said.

The Ruto administration last October unfroze a blanket December 2019 moratorium on the issuance of prospecting licences to allow a fresh countrywide mapping of mineral resources.