SRC increases per diem for civil servants traveling to Nakuru

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson Lyn Mengich at a press briefing in Nairobi on October 7, 2021. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By ADONIJAH NDEGE

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has raised the per diem rates for State officers and civil servants traveling to Nakuru following the elevation of the county headquarter to a city last year.

SRC said in a statement on Thursday that Nakuru's rates will now be at the same rate as other cities including Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

"Following conferment of city status on Nakuru town, as per Executive Order No. 6 2021, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has reviewed the cluster placement of Nakuru for purposes of payment of Daily Subsistence Allowances (DSA) from county headquarters to cities, to be in tandem with the rates payable for other cities," SRC said in a statement.

The latest review will apply to all State officers and civil servants both at national and county governments. SRC last reviewed the rates in 2017 when Nakuru was still a municipality.

State officers in job grade F4 will now receive Sh22,000 as per diem on local travel, up from Sh18,000. Grades F1, F2 and E5 will be entitled to Sh18,200 up from Sh14,600 while E3 and E4 will get Sh16,800.

Grades E2, E1, and D5 will receive a Sh3000 increase in their allowances to Sh14,000 while D4 will now receive Sh11,200.

For civil servants, the highest job group U-V will see an increase in their per diem from Sh14,600 to Sh18,200.

Groups S-T and P-R will be entitled to Sh16,800, Sh14,000 respectively while and K-N (Sh11,200) F-J (6,300), and A-E (4,200).

Nakuru was elevated into a city last year after the Senate approved its application for elevation to city status from a Municipality.

According to documents submitted to the Senate last year, the city has a population of 367,183, which surpassed the threshold of 250,000 people as a requirement for a city.