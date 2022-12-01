Economy State directs primary schools to host CBC's junior secondary

By LYNET IGADWAH

The government has directed that junior secondary schools be domiciled in the existing primary schools and that Grade 6 assessment should not be used for placement of learners.

The decision follows an interim report by Education Reform Task Force that has been receiving views from Kenyans on the competency-based curriculum (CBC) to enable the Kenya Kwanza administration to make a decision on whether to review the system.

Establishing of the taskforce came on the back of concerns raised by parents on the double transition of learners to secondary schools in January amid limited accommodation and the high cost of the CBC.

“Junior secondary schools-- Grade 7, Grade 8 and Grade 9 -- will be domiciled in the existing primary schools. The Ministry of Education will provide the necessary guidelines on how this will be done,” said State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed in a statement.

Under CBC, elementary education is divided into pre-primary and primary education, taking two and six years respectively. Junior secondary starts from Grade Seven up to Grade Nine.

The pioneer batch of Grade 6 students have just concluded the new Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) test that will see them transition to Grade 7 in January 2023.

“The Grade 6 KPSEA will not be used for placement to Junior Secondary School. It will instead be used as an assessment to monitor the learning progress and provide feedback to education sector players on areas that require attention,” read the statement.

The Kenya Kwanza administration in its manifesto said it will deliver equitable education where every child has a chance to fulfil their potential and rise to the highest level of accomplishment, despite their social background.

