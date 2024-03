Economy Average pay for government employees cross Sh70,000 mark

Salaries and Remuneration Commission(SRC) Chairperson Lyn Mengich at the commission's offices in Nairobi on July 1, 2023, during a press briefing. FILE PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

The average take-home for a government employee in Kenya crossed the Sh70,000 mark last year, overtaking the entry level salary in the banking industry and compounding the public wage bill crisis at a time the majority of workers are dealing with payslip erosion from salary stagnation and rising inflation.

Read more HERE