State releases Sh2bn Inua Jamii cash for March

Millions of beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme are set to receive their March stipends of Sh2,000 after the government released Sh2.076 billion for disbursement.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection said the State has also released Sh4.992 million for Nutrition Improvement through Health Education (NICHE), which is a complimentary programme.

“Payment will commence on Monday, April 8, 2024. The delay was occasioned by the Easter holiday celebrations,” said Social Protection Principal Secretary Joseph Motari.

He said beneficiaries of the programme, including orphans and vulnerable children and persons living with disabilities will receive their cash via M-Pesa by dialling *222#.

“Following a presidential directive, Inua Jamii beneficiaries will be receiving their stipends through M-Pesa,” said PS Motari.

Inua Jamii is the collective name for four cash transfer programmes. These are the Sh2,000 monthly disbursements to the elderly, the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), cash transfers to orphans and vulnerable children and transfers to persons living with severe disability.