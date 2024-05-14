State signals end of Youth Fund with zero budget allocation

The government has signalled the end of the Kibaki-era Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) following a zero-budget allocation in the new fiscal year starting in July.

The Treasury has stopped offering cash to the affirmative action fund, which was created to support youth-owned enterprises to access low-cost loans, after it got Sh470 million in the current year ending June, budget books tabled in Parliament for approval show.

The budget shift comes in a period when Kenya is aiming to boost its economic growth rate, with plans to invest in the agricultural sector and small businesses to help create jobs and cut poverty.

The Youth Fund, as the YEDF is popularly known, was created in 2006 during the reign of former President Mwai Kibaki as part of an affirmative action to help credit-starved small traders get loans at subsidised interest rates in the push to make the economy more inclusive.

It was created alongside the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF), which was aimed at reducing unemployment among women in a male-dominated economic setting.

The Treasury did not explain the Youth Fund's nil budget.

Successive governments have since instituted affirmative action funds to help small traders, largely women and youth, to access small-ticket loans at low-cost interest.

Uhuru Kenyatta -- Dr Ruto’s predecessor -- created the Uwezo Fund in 2014 to support enterprises owned by youth, women and people living with disabilities (PWDs).

Dr Ruto’s administration has the Hustler Fund, a digital financial inclusion initiative which offers mobile loans through Safaricom’s M-Pesa platform with a component for borrowers to mandatorily save a small portion of the loans.

The Treasury has allocated Uwezo Fund Sh240.7 million for the new fiscal year while the Women Fund will get Sh398.9 million.

Affirmative action funds, including the YEDF, have over the years chalked up massive bad debts, creating a liquidity crisis which has threatened their sustainability.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in her latest review for the year through June 2022 gave a qualified opinion on accounts of the Youth Fund.

“During the year under review [ending June 2022], the Fund continued to register dismal performance, reporting a deficit of Sh123,233,755 [a sharp jump from Sh11, 625,570 in the prior year]. The poor performance has prevailed over the last seven years,” Ms Gathungu wrote in the audit report.

“This has eroded the capital invested in the revolving Fund and impaired the ability of the Fund to discharge its mandate and thus, casts significant doubt on the ability to sustain its services in the foreseeable future.”

The Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) says in the latest budgetary report that the YEDF missed the target in loan disbursements by 71.24 percent during the financial year ended June 2023.

This was after the fund advanced Sh143.8 million to youth-led ventures against a Sh500 million target.

“The Fund’s transition to an enterprise resource planning caused delays in loan disbursements,” the MSMEs department, headed by Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni, wrote in the Sector Budget Report for the fiscal year 2024/25.

The YEDF loans in the year ended June 2023 represented a dip of 64.37 percent from Sh403.6 million in the prior financial year.

Despite the sharp fall in credit to the youth-owned enterprises, the fund surpassed its target in training youth on entrepreneurship skills and awareness of government priority programmes, the MSMEs department report says.

Some 183,421 young persons were equipped with entrepreneurship skills in the review period, surpassing the 100,000 target. Additionally, the fund says 1,575 youth were facilitated to acquire jobs abroad, slightly surpassing 1,500 persons who had been targeted.

“Leveraging on strategic partnerships and collaborations with stakeholders in the youth space to provide business development services to youth entrepreneurs contributed to the achievement of set targets,” the report states.

The Youth Fund was amongst the institutions which were hardest hit by the collapse of Chase Bank in April 2016, losing Sh180.36 million which was yet to be recovered.

“A review of the judgment on corruption case Number 13 of 2016 revealed that the amount was irregularly paid to a supplier. This led to the conviction of the director and the company for conspiracy to commit an economic crime, acquisition of public property and making false documents,” Ms Gathungu wrote.

“There was, however, no evidence provided on whether the amount will be repaid to the Fund and its recovery is, therefore, doubtful.”

An anti-corruption court in September 2021 convicted businessman Mukuria Ngamau of Quorandum Ltd and sentenced him to seven years in jail for receiving falsified payments from the Youth Fund.

The court determined Mr Ngamau colluded with then Youth Fund CEO Catherine Namuye (who died during trial) to transfer the cash to Quorandum through the fund’s main account at Chase Bank between November 14, 2014 and May 4, 2015.