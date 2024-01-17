Economy State spending little on key development –civil society

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA -Kenya) program Co-Ordinator John Mutua (left), National Demographic Institute Program Manager Benedicts Rono (centre) and the Institute for Social Transformation Eric Kinaga during the findings of the national government's budget implementation analysis for FY 2022/23 and Q1 for FY 2023/24 at Sarova Panafric Nairobi on January 17, 2024.

By PETER MBURU

Civil society groups have raised concerns over the national government’s poor spending on key development areas during the current financial year, which they warn is hindering project implementation and causing others to stall.

The groups, consisting of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and The Institute for Social Accountability (Tisa), observe that during the first quarter of 2023/24, the government’s spending on development projects in energy, infrastructure and ICT, general economics and commercial affairs and social protection sectors was far below targets.

The national government from July to September 2023 spent Sh25.6 billion (6.7 percent of annual targets) on development projects under Energy, Infrastructure and ICT, Sh542.9 million (1.7 percent of annual targets) on the General Economics and Commercial Affairs sector, and Sh1.27 billion (5.1 percent of 2023/24 targets) for development in the Social protection sector. “The implication is that the programmes and plans that had been budgeted for will not be realised fully," said John Mutua, the programmes co-ordinator at IEA.

"The reason why we see stalled projects can be traced to the challenges we are seeing in budget absorption, but often that can be traced to the fact that either they did not receive resources in time or they received lower amounts than what they had budgeted for."

The think tank, together with NDI and Tisa, aired the concerns on Wednesday as they unveiled a report analyzing the government’s budget implementation in 2022/23 and the first quarter of 2023/24, noting a number of challenges that continue to hinder service delivery.

The report, titled, Why the national government continues to struggle to execute its budget, observed that the low expenditures for the three key sectors have far-reaching ramifications on the economy, standing at the center of business operations and vulnerable groups in the economy.

