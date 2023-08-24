Economy State tipped to cut healthcare costs 15pc in telemedicine shift

Kenya stands to save up to 15 percent in healthcare costs by investing in virtual interactions. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LINET OWOKO

More by this Author

Kenya stands to save up to 15 percent in healthcare costs by investing in virtual interactions, such as video visits with doctors, remote monitoring, and e-triage.

A World Bank report dubbed Digital-in-Health: Unlocking the Value for Everyone shows that shifting to paperless data and telemedicine are the main drivers of the potential healthcare expenditure efficiency gains by 2030.

The digitisation of health information exchanges and electronic health records will see the country gain as much as 30 percent in efficiency within seven years, while a nine percent efficiency gain is projected through investment in decision intelligence systems such as supply chain predictive systems.

“Digital technology can prevent healthcare costs from increasing and make the job easier for those who provide health services,” said Mamta Murthi, Vice President for Human Development at World Bank.

→ [email protected]