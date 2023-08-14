Economy Students have till Tuesday to switch university courses

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome.

By BONFACE OTIENO

Students wishing to switch courses in universities and colleges have until the end of Tuesday to apply to the placement agency through its portal.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) opened its portal for the third time to allow review from applicants and as a mop-up exercise.

The platform allows the placing of students that sat the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in universities and colleges so they can start their programmes in September 2023.

“The ones who wish to transfer, the soonest they do it the better so we finish that process. The system will be open up until August 15th,2023,” said KUCCPS chief executive Mercy Wahome in an interview with the Business Daily on Monday.

KUCCPS allows students who have been successfully placed in various universities and colleges but wish to be transferred to other institutions to seek reviews if they are unhappy with their initial placement.

Some of the common reasons cited by students include medical and financial challenges, as well as accommodating persons with disabilities.

Dr Wahome says when learners switch courses, rules of transfer apply.

“The student has to first apply on the portal and they still need to meet the minimum cut-off required in a particular programme," she said.

Once students get approval for the KUCCPS transfer, they can then apply for government scholarships and loans.

Under the new funding model for tertiary education, government-sponsored students (GSSs) will be supported by up to 82 percent in tuition scholarships and through loans at 20 percent depending on their level of feed.

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) will apportion loans based on their levels of need to be classified into four; vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

The new formula will see needy households get more support than those from well-off families.

