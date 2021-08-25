Economy Supermarkets rush to remove 27 banned flour brands after Kebs order

A packet of Pembe maize meal. PHOTO | COURTESY

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary Supermarkets have moved to comply with an order by the standards regulator to withdraw from their shelves 27 maize and porridge flour brands over quality concerns.

The Retail Traders Association (Retrak) said supermarkets had removed from their shelves the products in line with the order by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

"Yes, we have complied," Retrak CEO Wambui Mbarire told Business Daily when asked whether members have complied with the order.

Kebs on Saturday banned 27 brands including Family, Pembe, Equatorial Ugali, Afya and Budget for failure to meet quality standards.

Others are Tupike by Osho Grain Millers, Uwezo by Naivasha based Uwezo Maize Miller's, Famila Nature's the Original Food Ujimix (sour porridge) by Unga Ltd among others.

It ordered manufacturers to stop production and distribution of the affected brands, and recall products already on shelves.

Kebs has in the past raised issues with aflatoxin levels, as well as misleading information on the level of nutrients in some flour brands.

A spot check by Business Daily in various city stores showed workers have removed some of the affected brands.

Millers faulted Kebs after it banned the 27 maize and porridge flour brands, saying the agency did not follow due diligence.

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) said in a statement that Kebs should have instead reached out to the affected firms to verify and validate results for each batch before going public on the matter.

The millers claimed that implementing the Kebs directives will be expensive for them, both in terms of financial losses and damage to their brands in a competitive market.