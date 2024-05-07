Taita artisanal miners fight upgrade of Tsavorite mineral

Small and artisanal miners in Taita Taveta County have opposed the classification of Tsavorite as a strategic mineral.

The miners argued the categorisation, which places Tsavorite among 14 other minerals, could prevent them from benefiting from this resource due to the stringent regulations.

At a public participation for the Mining Amendment Bill 2023 by the National Assembly Committee for Environment, Forestry and Mining, the miners said the government's control over the mineral prospecting to trading could disenfranchise them.

They said marking Tsavorite as a strategic mineral might expose it to the corrupt to monopolise its mining.

A miner, Stephen Mwadime, said the National Mining Corporation's failure to consult stakeholders before the listing was a misstep and flawed.

According to the Mining Act and the proposed amendment, the Cabinet Secretary should consult the minerals regulator and seek Cabinet approval to declare a mineral as strategic.

The Kenya Chamber of Mines county deputy chairperson Willy Mwaura said the proposed status could exclude the small miners. "We want the department to explain how Tsavorite was listed and left rubi and saphire out yet they are of higher value. We feel there is an ill motive behind the move," he said.

He also decried the Tsavorite dealer's hefty permits of Sh500,000 for strategic minerals from Sh20,000.

The chairperson of the mining agency Joseph Lagat said the draft guidelines were ready. He said the listing aims to protect Kenya's interests and prevent illegal trade.

"We have forwarded the guidelines to the Ministry for approval. We will have public participation on how we will work together. Our aim is for everyone to benefit," he said.