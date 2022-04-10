Economy Sh258m State House, lodges facelift for new President

State House in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Taxpayers will fork out Sh258 million to spruce up State House Nairobi, State lodges and the Deputy President’s official residence in readiness for new occupants who will take office after the August 9, General Election.

The 10-year term of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto will come to an end once their successors are sworn in.

The taxpayer will also foot the bill for a fresh coat of paint at the Eldoret State Lodge and three other others despite the residences being rarely used by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Treasury has allocated Sh94 million in the financial year starting July for the repairs of State House and State lodges and Sh20 million for refurbishment of the Deputy President's official residence in Karen.

Additional allocations have been provided for refurbishment of the President’s Harambee House offices and the Deputy President’s Harambee House Annex office.

Mombasa State House and Nakuru State Houses are also lined up for a facelift.

State Lodge Kisumu, Kakamega and Sagana will be refurbished after the Treasury set aside money in the 2022/23 financial year.

Treasury budget documents submitted to Parliament show that out of Sh94 million to the office of the President, Sh57 million will be spent to refurbish State House Nairobi.

Refurbishment of Mombasa State House will cost Sh42 million while Nakuru State House will gobble Sh35 million.

The Treasury will spend Sh27 million on rehabilitation works at Sagana State Lodge, Eldoret (Sh16 million), Kisumu (Sh14.9 million) and Kakamega (Sh15 million).

At the Deputy President's office, Sh20 has been allocated out of which Sh2.4 million will go towards sprucing up buildings at Karen while the balance of Sh18 million will be spent on routine maintenance of Harambee House Annex, which serves as Mr Ruto official office.

A further Sh9.3 million will be spent on rehabilitation works at the Presidents’ Harambee House office.

Harambee House and Harambee House Annex are opposite each other and are located along Nairobi’s Harambee Avenue.

