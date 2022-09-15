Economy Three seek to be part of greenhouses case

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Three people claiming to have been duped into investing millions of shillings in greenhouses by businessman Peter Wangai want to join a petition filed by a State agency seeking to auction properties belonging to his company, Goldenscape Greenhouse Limited.

Ms Hannah Gathoni, Fidelis Njeri and Annah Wambui said in an application that they invested millions in the company on promises of good returns.

The three say they are apprehensive that the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) might auction the parcels of land and motor vehicles, which have since been seized, yet they have never recovered their investment.

The agency has filed an application to forfeit the six vehicles, and 15 parcels scattered in Laikipia and Kajiado counties, and five motorcycles belonging to Mr Wangai and his companies.

The ARA said investigations established that between 2014 and 2020, Mr Muriithi and his companies had received Sh1.48 billion that were deposited in several accounts.

In the latest application, the three investors said they have filed cases before a magistrate court and were not aware of the application for forfeiture.

“The joinder is significant in assisting the court in the just and fair resolution of issues raised for effectual and complete adjudication of all questions involved,” Ms Gathoni says in an affidavit.

The investors say they will be adversely affected if the High Court allows the application for forfeiture yet they have cases in the lower court for recovery of their money.

The ARA moved to court, saying investigations established that Mr Muriithi, through his companies, was involved in a scheme of money laundering, using funds received from members of the public.

[email protected]