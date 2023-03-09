Economy Transport ministry rejects boda boda Bill

The Transport Ministry has rejected a Bill that sought to tame the chaotic boda boda and tuk tuk industry on grounds that there exists another law.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Act and the Traffic Act contain sufficient laws to regulate the operations of two- and three-wheelers.

The NTSA (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to assign additional functions to the authority including establishing procedures for registration and licensing.

“Section 4(2)(a) of the NTSA Act empowers the authority to undertake the registration of all motor vehicles including two and three-wheeled motorcycle taxis,” Mr Daghar told MPs.

“The Authority does not support the amendments. The purpose of the amendment is therefore already contained in the law.”

The Bill, sponsored by Ruiru MP Simon King’ara, sought to compel riders of boda to acquire a Public Service Vehicle badge and licences from the NTSA. The Bill provides that two- and three-wheel taxis be regulated by the transport authority.

Mr King’ara wanted the Transport committee to clear the Bill that seeks to compel the NTSA to establish systems and procedures for regional registration and licensing of motorbikes and tuk-tuks.

The NTSA and county governments will be required to register riders and drivers of the taxis.

