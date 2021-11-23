Economy Travellers must arrive at SGR stations an hour in advance

A Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Passenger arrives at the Miritini Station in Mombasa in this photo taken on October 14, 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Standard gauge railway (SGR) travellers must now arrive at the departure stations at least one hour in advance in measures meant to facilitate enhanced security checks.

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) said in a statement yesterday the new additional security measures would allow it time to screen passengers before boarding a train due to an upsurge in the number of passengers.

The directive comes barely a few days after Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i announced plans for additional security checks at airports, SGR passenger stations as the State tightens security to avert any possible terror attack.

The security agencies are on high alert following the escape of three terror convicts from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

They have, however, been arrested and taken back to prison, where they face charges linked to the escape.

“As the holiday season approaches, passengers travelling on Madaraka Express are advised to arrive at the railway stations at least one hour before scheduled departure owing to an increase in the number of passengers and enhanced security checks,” said KRC yesterday.

The corporation also said it would continue to carry out safety checks along its railway line to prevent any possible dangers.