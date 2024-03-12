Economy Treasury on the spot as two ministries reallocate Sh10bn

By EDWIN MUTAI

The Treasury is on the spot for allowing two State departments to reallocate Sh10 billion towards payments of pending bills.

The Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o told the National Assembly Finance Committee that the Treasury had approved the reallocation of Sh9.8 billion meant for the National Housing Corporation (NHC) towards the State Department for Housing for payment of pending bills for affordable housing, social and police housing.

Dr Nyakang’o told the committee chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani that the Treasury had further approved the reallocation of Sh217 million meant for development to payment of pending bills at the State Department for Correctional Services.

The CoB also flagged the reallocation of Sh75 million loan revenue from the development budget of the State Department for Crop Development to daily subsistence allowance for staff deployed to fight locusts. The department spent Sh40 million in daily subsistence allowance and Sh30 million in travel costs to fight locusts.

Dr Nyakang’o said the Executive Office of the President reallocated Sh27.36 million towards the purchase of motor vehicles, while the office of the Deputy President spent Sh30 million for purchase of fuel and lubricants.

State House on the other hand reallocated Sh95.27 million for purchase of motor vehicles and Sh50 million for the refurbishment of non-residential buildings. State House also spent Sh50 million for the purchase of specialised plant and civil works.

“In the first half of the current financial year, where did we have locusts? Where were locusts reported between July to December 2023?” Mr Kimani asked. “It is very worrying to see money removed from the ICT budget to areas like travel allowances and hospitality. It is very clear that the reallocation is targeting to move money from the hard to spend areas to easy to spend areas. This is a clear case of budgeted corruption.”

Dr Nyakang’o told the committee that when the CoB became suspicious of the huge reallocation of Sh9.8 billion from the NHC budget to the State of Housing for payment of pending bills, she wrote two letters to the Principal Secretary for Housing seeking explanations.

“As we speak, the State Department has not responded to my letters. It should be noted that I do not approve reallocation of budgets but I approve withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund once the reallocations are approved by the Treasury,” Dr Nyakang’o said.

“Once the Treasury presents the reallocations as a schedule and I approve the withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, I have no visibility on what is actually paid for. It's until the Auditor-General comes in to audit the expenditures that we get to know what the money I approve was spent at.”

Dr Nyakang’o appeared before the committee to brief the team on the Budget Review Implementation Report for the first half of the 2023/24 financial year.

“Articles 226, 227, 228 and 229 of the Constitution outlines who should do what. I approve withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund and the Auditor-General comes to tell us what the money was used for,” she said.

“Accounting officers must account to Parliament how the funds authorised to be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund were spent. I have no power to approve reallocations of funds in State Departments. This is purely the work of the Directorate of Budget at the National Treasury.”

Dr Nyakang’o said that while the Public Finance Management Act allows for the reallocation of funds within the State Department vote, the same should not exceed 10 percent.

“When we became suspicious of the reallocation of Sh9.8 billion from NHC to the State Department for Housing, I asked for the details but I was not given,” Dr Nyakang’o said.

