Economy Treasury plans tax review to cushion low-income earners

By CONSTANT MUNDA

The Treasury has announced plans to review taxation of workers’ pay to lessen the burden on low-income earners amid rising cost of living and stagnant wages.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u says Kenya’s current pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) structure has hit the low-income earners hardest, leaving them with little to save or invest, if any.

