Treasury proposes tax on forex transactions

The National Treasury has proposed the introduction of value-added tax(VAT) on financial services, including forex transactions and cheque processing.
In proposals under the 2024 Finance Bill, the exchequer has amended the list of VAT-exempt services, eliminating the addition of foreign exchange transactions, including the supply of foreign drafts and international money orders from VAT.
Cheque handling including processing, clearing and settlement, including special clearance or cancellation of cheques will also attract VAT at 16 percent if the new proposals are adopted by MPs. Other financial services targeted for VAT include the issuance of securities for money, including bills of exchange, promissory notes, money, and postal orders.