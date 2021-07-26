Economy TSC warns school heads over levies

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has warned school heads against charging parents extra levies, warning that action will be taken on those found culpable.

This comes amid complaints that some secondary schools are defying Ministry of Education guidelines on fees and imposing illegal levies spread across the school terms.

The extra charge is a pain to parents who are already paying fees after every two months under the current crash school programme seeking to recover lost time.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has warned school heads against charging parents extra levies, warning that action will be taken on those found culpable.

This comes amid complaints that some secondary schools are defying Ministry of Education guidelines on fees and imposing illegal levies spread across the school terms.

The extra charge is a pain to parents who are already paying fees after every two months under the current crash school programme seeking to recover lost time.

“The TSC is investigating a few allegations that some teachers are not complying with Government directives on fees,” TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said Monday.

The Ministry of Education slashed school fees for national schools by Sh8,500 and that for extra-county and county schools by Sh5,500 to ease the financial pressure on parents.

Following the directive that will be effective to March 2 2022, students in national secondary schools will pay Sh45,054 while those in Extra County and County Schools will pay Sh39,554.

“I direct that all heads of school to stick to stipulated school fees and avoid loading parents with unnecessary levies,” Ms said Macharia during release of a TSC report on teacher preparedness for the reopening of schools.