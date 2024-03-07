Economy Tullow Oil sued for Sh284bn over ‘environment violence’

Tullow Oil tanks at its Turkana field. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Some 43 residents from Turkana County, among them children, have sued British oil explorer Tullow Kenya, seeking compensation and a Sh284 billion environmental bond from the company for what they have termed “environmental violence”, in the latest setback for the oil giant.

The residents Wednesday moved to the Environment and Land Court in Lodwar, accusing the oil firm of destroying their environment and their livelihoods through hazardous environmental activity and other acts and omissions.

Read More HERE