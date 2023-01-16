Economy Tvets cancel admissions for courses on business training

By BONFACE OTIENO

Technical colleges have started revoking admission letters for learners who had been selected to pursue business courses this year as the government starts to phase out the courses in favour of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) programs.

A letter from Nyeri National Technical Polytechnic to learners dated December 30, 2022, shows that the school has revoked admission letters for learners who had applied for business courses in the January 2023 intake.

The learners are however advised to pick any other course of their choice offered by the institution that now plans to shift to Stem courses in line with the Ministry of Education directive.

“Following the directive from the Ministry of Education regarding phasing out of business courses in Tvet institutions, the polytechnic regrets to inform you that your admission letter for January 2023 intake has been revoked,” said Nyeri National Polytechnic in a letter to learners.

“However, application for the January 2023 intake is still ongoing and you can apply for any other course.”

The directive to stop business courses in technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) institutions is however likely to be a boon for private middle-level colleges currently struggling with cash flows.

The move comes barely a few weeks after the government bagged a major deal with Germany, which committed Sh20 billion in support of Kenya's agriculture, Tvet, youth, and climate and energy sectors.

German Ambassador Sebastian Groth said the aid is part of the pact signed in early December between the two governments.

Mr Groth said there are ongoing negotiations for the next two years' development programme between Germany and Kenya that will see the latter export skilled labour to the former and to other European countries.

