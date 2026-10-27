Two charged over separate fraud cases at Equity Bank, Old Mutual

Two people have been charged in separate cases involving alleged insider fraud at Equity Bank and Old Mutual, with one accused of duplicating banking system profiles in a suspected theft plot and the other of stealing Sh89.5 million from the insurer and laundering the money through three companies.
In the Equity Bank case, Ian Maina faced three charges over alleged manipulation of the lender’s banking system known as Finacle. In the Old Mutual case, a former employee Bernard Ngugi was charged with stealing Sh89.5 million from the insurer and laundering the alleged proceeds.