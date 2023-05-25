Economy Two firms win Sh3bn Mombasa road tender

The Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo Toll Station. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Two Kenyan companies have won a Sh3 billion tender to rehabilitate the lower section of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway road damaged during the construction of the double-decker road.

Kenya National Highway Authority deputy director for corporate communication Samwel Kumba said Shovels & Trowels Limited and Wolf Paving Kenya Limited have started works on the government-funded project.

Shovels & Trowels, he said, would repair the section that starts from James Gichuru road junction to Olesereni to the tune of Sh1.19 billion.

Wolf Paving Kenya, on the other hand, would repair the section that starts from Olesereni to Athi River for Sh1.86 billion.

The two local contractors are expected to complete the project in the next 18 months.

“The entire lower section of the road will be in good shape once the current works on the project are complete,” said Mr Kumba in an interview with the Business Daily on Thursday.

“We have sourced for local contractors and they will work within the stipulated timelines to deliver the project.”

Mr Kumba said the project entails excavation and lining of drainage channels on the highway, among other works.

→ [email protected]