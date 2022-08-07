Economy Two Kenyan startups picked for agripreneurs challenge

By KEVIN ROTICH

Two Kenyans are among 15 women in Africa who will be competing in this year’s Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA) in Kigali.

Green Dreams Tech Ltd CEO Susan Kahumbu will be competing under the Female Ag Tech Innovator category while iPop Africa Limited CEO Dorah Kwamboka Momanyi (Outstanding Value-adding Enterprise).

The event, which will be happening in September, will be graced by First Ladies from across the continent.

“Given the undeniable contribution of women to African agriculture and rural economies, a female-focused award scheme is an important way to showcase success – AGRA remains steadfast in its efforts to promote and support women’s agripreneurship in Africa,” said Vanessa Adams, Strategic Partnerships and Chief of Party.

WAYA is an Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) that was launched in 2021, to recognise women agribusiness leaders.

Participants were selected by a panel of independent judges in three categories of value-adding enterprise, female Ag tech innovator, and young female agripreneur (Rising Star) from nine African countries such as Benin, Gambia, and Ghana.

Others were Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The candidates were selected from a total of 1478 applicants from 38 African countries.

The theme of the session will be: ‘Increasing Access to Healthy Diets in the AU Year of Nutrition’. The ultimate winners will each receive a cash prize of Sh2.4 million ($20,000).

