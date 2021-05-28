Economy Uhuru pushes for fast passage of higher NHIF payments Bill

NHIF Building in Upper Hill, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The government-backed Bill further seeks to compel employers to match workers’ monthly contributions to the Fund.

The Bill has since faced opposition from a section of private insurers and trade unions led by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).

President Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing for speedy enactment of a Bill that will make it mandatory for all adults to be members of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and for employers to pay monthly contributions for their staff.

Mr Kenyatta asked Parliament to fast-track the passage of the NHIF (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will see every Kenyan above 18 years contribute in a bid to provide healthcare for all.

“To our two Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka, please expedite the passage of bits of proposed legislation that will allow us to ensure that our people can all access proper healthcare,” Mr Kenyatta said during the 18th National Prayer Breakfast held at Parliament Buildings yesterday.

“They (Bill) will allow us to ensure people are properly taken care of, not just during the pandemic,” he said.

President Kenyatta has made health insurance as the basis of achieving UHC, which is a key plank of his Big Four Agenda.

He wants the Bill, which seeks to amend the (NHIF) Act Cap 255 prioritised as he races against time to deliver universal healthcare, food security, affordable housing and manufacturing pillars of his Big Four Agenda ahead of expiry of office term in the next 14 months.

The NHIF (Amendment) Bill 2021 is currently before Parliament for debate after it was tabled this month by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

If enacted as it is, every Kenyan above 18 years Sh6,000 annually to the NHIF.

They will be required to pay Sh500 monthly in a remodelled universal health coverage scheme for outpatient and inpatient services, including maternity, dialysis, cancer treatment and surgery.

The planned mandatory NHIF membership will be an upgrade of the current scheme where only workers in the formal sector are compelled to join.

The review of law targets more than 16 million adult Kenyans who are not covered by the NHIF. More than 25.36 million Kenyans are above 18 years and NHIF has 8.898 million members.