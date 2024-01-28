Economy UK fights higher Kenyan taxes on its whiskies, car parts

Kenya applied a tariff of 35 percent on imported whiskies from the UK. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DOMINIC OMONDI

The United Kingdom has made an official complaint over the higher import duty Kenya charged on some of its products, a senior government official has revealed.

In line with the East Africa Community (EAC) Customs Union, Kenya applied a tariff of 35 percent on imported whiskies from the UK. However, the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) the two countries signed sets import duty on whiskies from the UK at 25 percent.

