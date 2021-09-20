Economy UoN accommodation charges up 7 times as freshers report today

University of Nairobi main entrance. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has increased accommodation fees by up to seven times per semester, piling pressure on students already slapped with a sharp rise in tuition fees.

The new freshers' fees come weeks after the institution more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees to ease a cash crunch that has seen it default on payment of statutory deductions.

Students, have however warned that they will start protests on Monday (today) when fresh students report, in a bid to force the administration to suspend the increment.

“First years applying for the rooms have been told to pay Sh144 per day for the single rooms and Sh187 per day for the rooms shared by four. We will demonstrate on Monday to disrupt admissions,” one of the students said on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

The increment will deal a blow to 5,894 government-sponsored students joining the university this month. The university had a student population of 65,188 as at June this year.

UoN in July more than doubled fees for government-sponsored and parallel students and those pursuing Masters to ease a cash crunch caused by a dip in student enrolment.

Undergraduate government-sponsored students for the medical course joining this month will now pay Sh59,000, up from Sh26,500, a 123 percent increase. They will pay Sh54,000 in their second year.

Self-sponsored students for the undergraduate medical course will pay Sh640,000, up from Sh445,000.

The university raised fees for students pursuing Master’s degrees in courses like communication and business administration (MBA) to Sh680, 000 for a two-year programme from an average of Sh275, 000, reflecting an increase of 147 percent.

The fees for degree courses in commerce, economics, and law under the parallel degree programme have been increased by up to 70 percent to about Sh1 million for the four years.

Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama in July said that the varsity owed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh7.2 billion, underlining deepening cash flow crisis at the institution amid a dip in student enrolment.

UoN is struggling to honour obligations such as payroll taxes, retirement benefits and insurance premiums for employees.

Funding for the UoN just like other universities has been hit by a sharp fall in the number self-sponsored students in the past three years due to a drop in number of students scoring the mandatory C+ grade in KCSE.

Students enrolling for the parallel degree programme courses have over the years generated billions for the institutions.

The cash crunch for the universities has also been caused by the implementation of the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model that resulted in a reduction of government capitation in large universities. This caused huge payroll gap and accumulation of debts.