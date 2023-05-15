Economy UoN drops 20 places in global varsity rankings

The University of Nairobi (UoN) remained the only Kenyan institution to make it to the global rankings by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), even as it dropped 20 places.

The institution has been ranked position 1,425 compared to position 1,405 it held last year and position 1,357 three years ago.

The rankings assess the quality of education, employability, quality of faculty, and research without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

Overall, the UoN scored 68.2 out of 100 points, which was a slight improvement from the 68.1 earned last year and the 68 scored two years ago.

The UoN is the only university in Kenya featured on the ranking comprising 2,000 universities listed out of nearly 20,000 universities worldwide.

Regionally, UoN clinched the third position on the list, after Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa University and Uganda’s Makerere which were position 862 and 950 globally respectively.

UoN is followed by Tanzania’s Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences which was ranked 1,920.

Egypt had the highest number of institutions from Africa that featured on the global list at 20, followed by South Africa at 12, Nigeria at four and Ghana at two.

The US occupied eight slots in the top 10 rankings with Harvard emerging as the top university, followed by MIT, Stanford, Princeton, Columbia, Pennsylvania, Yale and Chicago.

Two institutions from the United Kingdom made it to the top 10 slots, namely the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford.

The annual rankings by the United Arab Emirates-based consulting organisation were first published in 2012 as a project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the aim of rating the top 100 world universities.

