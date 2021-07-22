Economy UoN suffers setback as Uasu blocks reforms

University of Nairobi council chair Julia Ojiambo, Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama (centre) and council member Marie Rarieya (right) during a press conference announcing changes in governance structure, July 9, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary University of Nairobi (UoN) has been stopped from implementing changes that will see some schools and courses abolished and departments merged.

The union noted that it is a key stakeholder that ought to have been consulted before any matters touching on changes or reforms at the university were made. Uasu said being left out of the consultation amounts to infringement of their rights.

The judge directed the Union’s lawyer Titus Koceyo to serve UoN, Education CS prof George Magoha, CUE and the Attorney General with court papers ahead of the hearing on July 28.

Justice Maureen Onyango issued a temporary order, barring the university from implementing the proposed changes, or forwarding the memo to the Ministry of Education Cabinet secretary or Commission of Higher Education for consideration, pending the determination of the application by a lecturers union.

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), the lecturers union, argues that the proposed changes have no policy framework nor transitional guidelines for the current governance structure, a move they said has caused anxiety, disquiet and confusion in the university.

“In the meantime, conservatory orders are granted in terms of prayer 2 of the application pending inter-partes hearing of the application,” Justice Onyango ruled.

UoN vice chancellor Prof Kiama announced the abolishment of schools of pharmacy, nursing, medicine, dentistry and economics. He also merged institutes and departments such as the Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies, which was joined with the department of political science and public administration.