US grants Kenya Sh30bn to boost battle against drought

A herds boy walks on a dry dam on July 15, 2021. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

Kenya has received Sh30 billion ($255 million) from the US Agency for International Development (USAid) to fight the effects of drought and boost food security.

The financial aid to Kenya was announced on Friday by the head of USAid Samantha Power who is in the country for an official visit.

Ms Power who spoke to journalists in Nairobi said she would visit famine-stricken northern Kenya to assess the effects of the drought.

She called on more development partners to step in and support Kenya and other Horn of Africa countries facing the ravaging effects of drought.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the funds, which are part of a $1.2 billion aid package from Washington to the Horn of Africa region would beef up ongoing government interventions.

Prof Kobia said the number of people classified as food insecure has risen to 4.1 million up from 3.8 million last March, prompting the need for more global support.

She added Kenya requires Sh15 billion to address the effects of food insecurity and appealed to development partners to emulate USAid.

Prof Kobia said the State is anchoring its support on cash transfers with over 700,000 Kenyans benefiting.

Calls have been growing for an emergency response to support pastoralists and residents of northern Kenya counties staring at starvation.

The drought has also pushed hundreds of wildlife from their natural habitat into private farms searching for water and pasture.

Several counties have already appealed to the national government and other development partners for help.

