Economy Varsity starts crackdown on staff with fake papers

Technical University of Kenya (TUK). FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has started authenticating academic and professional documents for all its permanent and contract staff in a plan aimed at weeding out the unqualified from its workforce.

TUK Vice-Chancellor Benedict Mutua said the 10-day authentication exercise started on Monday (December 11) and will be carried out by a select committee.

Once the deadline lapses, the varsity said, any staff member whose certificate will not be authenticated will be struck off the institution's payroll.

"Therefore, all staff members are asked to come and present original certificates from primary to doctorate level, that they have attained," said Prof Mutua, adding that certificates issued by institutions outside Kenya must be equated by the Commission for University Education before being presented to the committee.

"An elaborate schedule with dates that individuals will personally present their original certificates to the committee is hereby attached. Heads of divisions, directorates, and sections are called upon to ensure that this communication reaches staff members working within their jurisdiction," he said.

The directive by Prof Mutua to TUK staff comes barely a few weeks after the Public Service Commission (PSC) revealed in a report citing a preliminary audit report from ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) as well as the issuing authority that a good number of civil servants secured jobs and promotions using forged academic and professional papers.

PSC chairman Anthony Muchiri said MDAs with verified cases of forgery have, among other penalties, terminated the contracts of the affected workers. Further, all civil servants who secured jobs with forged papers would immediately be struck off employment and forfeit all benefits.

Such benefits normally include terminal dues, pension, or gratuity depending on the terms of employment, leave allowance, payment of accrued leave days, and employment gains.

The Commission for University Education has in the past raised the alarm over the increased use of fake degrees to secure jobs in both the public and private sectors.

Several politicians, were for instance, last year found with fake certificates which they were hoping to use for elective positions.

To weed out fake academic papers in the employment sector, the government, through the Kenya National Qualifications Authority, in 2021, launched a system dubbed 'Report Cheti Mwitu' for reporting fake certificates.

