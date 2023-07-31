Economy Vision 2030 secretariat boss fights his removal

Mr Kenneth Mwige. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A judge has extended orders barring the removal of the director-general of the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat Kenneth Mwige, extending the uncertainty at the agency in charge of driving Kenya's plan to become a middle-income country in the next seven years.

Mr Mwige sued Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u for usurping the powers of the Vision Delivery Board by purporting to cancel the renewal of his contract.

The orders stopping his removal were extended by Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Matthews Nderi, pending the determination of his case.

“Pending the hearing of the application, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents and interested party from acting by themselves or their agents… from interfering with his performance of his duties and employment as director-general of Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat,” the order stated.

Mr Mwige says he was appointed to the job through a gazette notice on June 30, 2022, for three years.

His contract was subject to renewal subject to satisfactory performance as assessed by the board, he says.

Mr Mwige added that he was also required to request in writing at least six months before the expiry of the term. And after posting good performance, he allegedly asked for his contract renewal and the board allegedly met on October 13, 2022 and resolved to approve it for a further three years.

“The petitioner having accepted the said offer of appointment, it became a binding contract between the petitioner and Vision Delivery Board,” he said.

But in March, the chairperson of the board informed him that the appointment was null and void and as such, his contract expires on June 30, 2023.

