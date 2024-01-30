Economy What to expect from February under new health fund

Social Health Authority Chairman Dr Timothy Olweny.

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

More by this Author

What is changing in the provision of social health insurance?

The government is replacing the 58-year-old National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) with the Social Health Authority (SHA) that will be managing three funds to take care of primary healthcare, emergency, health services and chronic and critical illnesses.

What is the progress in the shift?

The Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 that provides for the creation of SHA was gazetted in November. It allows up to one year transition from NHIF. The State on January 26 published the draft Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations, 2024 that are supposed to operationalise the new Act. The draft is under public participation until February 9.

Read more HERE



