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Why the state wants to toll World Bank-funded James Gichuru-Rironi Road

A section of James Gichuru-Rironi Road under construction connecting to the Nairobi - Nakuru highway on April 16, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Omondi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government is looking for a private investor to complete construction works on the World Bank-funded James Gichuru Junction-Rironi Road and introduce tolling, a move that would require motorists to pay to drive from Mlolongo to Mau Summit.

Disclosures from the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Directorate, a unit of the National Treasury, show that the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) is seeking a private investor to complete the outstanding works on this section and operate the road under a tolling arrangement for an unspecified period.

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