Why the state wants to toll World Bank-funded James Gichuru-Rironi Road

The government is looking for a private investor to complete construction works on the World Bank-funded James Gichuru Junction-Rironi Road and introduce tolling, a move that would require motorists to pay to drive from Mlolongo to Mau Summit.
Disclosures from the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Directorate, a unit of the National Treasury, show that the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) is seeking a private investor to complete the outstanding works on this section and operate the road under a tolling arrangement for an unspecified period.