Bad Boys: Ride or Die; Another solid entry in the franchise

Three decades after the debut of the original, the Bad Boys are back with their fourth explosive entry, and they haven't lost an ounce of their chemistry.

In an era where many franchises are struggling, it was impressive how this feels fresh yet its still the fourth installation of a 30-year-old franchise. This (in a strange way) is the kind of movie that you can't help but rave about to your friends, especially if you've been a longtime fan.





Synopsis

The world's favourite duo, Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) return with their signature blend of high-octane action and comedy. But this time, there's a twist: Miami's finest are on the run, turning the heat up like never before.

A Thrilling ride

Ride or Die is perhaps the best paced in the franchise yet. It maximises its one-hour fifty-five minutes runtime, delivering a tightly edited, seamless flow of events. The narrative and script are cleverly intertwined with previous movies, with callbacks to even Bad Boys 2.

Marcus (Martin Lawrence) stands out in this instalment and is given an entertaining character arc. The writers this time around skillfully subverted tropes and organically evolved the characters, making the film feel both fresh yet familiar.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence effortlessly slip back into their roles. Their chemistry is dominant in the film, and their energy is infectious, making them the heartbeat of the film. These two are so captivating that their dynamic alone is worth the watch.

For a true Bad Boys fan, a fan favourite from the second movie gets his redemption in this entry.

Visually, the film looks great. The cinematography this time around has a flare of creativity, with confident camera work that brings the action scenes to life in spectacular fashion. The familiar, iconic score ties everything together, reminding us of the franchise's roots while propelling it forward.

For the Die-Hard Fans