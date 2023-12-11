Arts Leave The World Behind: A most visually stunning star-studded hot air film

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

To build trust, consistency in keeping promises is crucial. Today's movie, Leave the World Behind, serves as a study on maintaining trust. Interestingly, this movie reminds me of Kenyan politicians or politics in general.

Initially, I was excited about its star-studded cast which includes Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Myha’la Herrold, and the trailer hinted at an M. Night Shyamalan-style production, despite the movie coming from the creator of Mr Robot. It seemed like a promising combination, I mean with these ingredients what could possibly go wrong?

Story

Adapted from Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel, Leave the World Behind, the movie focuses on a family's vacation in Long Island which is suddenly disrupted by two strangers bringing news of a blackout. With escalating threats, both families confront choices to navigate this potential crisis while facing their roles in a crumbling world. This is the kind of narrative that doesn't spoon-feed the viewer, relying instead on the audience's trust in the director's skill to craft a cohesive and engaging storyline.

What works

This film's cinematography, by Tod Campbell, renowned for his work on Mr. Robot, Stranger Things, and Boyhood, among other projects, stands out for its meticulous composition and camera movements. It skillfully captures both eerie shots featuring animals that send chills down your spine and breathtaking moments that elicit exclamations like, "Wow, that actually looks good."

As previously stated, this star-studded film features major actors whose performances significantly elevate the drama and tension. The compelling chemistry between Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts authentically portrays two individuals who have spent a considerable time together and, in a sense, are weary of each other. While the younger actors appear comfortable in their roles without anything particularly exceptional, their performances are genuinely commendable.

After the movie ended, I felt compelled to seek out the music highlighted in the film due to its fantastic variety, especially in the first act of the movie, where it spans across multiple genres. The exceptional combination of sound design, purposeful editing, and framing crafts intense moments that truly elevate the tension. The director, also the writer, skillfully keeps viewers gripped, evoking a sense of suspense akin to a horror film in certain moments during the second act.

What did not work

Politicians often fail to live up to their promises, usually resulting in disappointment. So how are they related? While this movie excels in generating tension through dynamic editing and gripping sound design, it frequently falters when it comes to delivering a satisfying climax.

Despite building anticipation to its peak, the storyline and direction abruptly deflate the tension, resetting the audience's excitement. This disappointing drop in tension occurs multiple times throughout the film(except for a scene involving a plane) leaving viewers asking, "Is that all?"

The movie isn't convincing despite its intriguing concept and unique approach to the apocalyptic genre. In today's world, I've witnessed the upheaval caused by the loss of internet and power. However, the movie merely hints at this chaos without effectively depicting it.

Ethan Hawke's character, while portrayed with considerable effort and a strong performance by the actor, remains a perplexing and poorly developed figure within the film. Throughout the movie, his role seems ambiguous, lacking a substantial character arc beyond his portrayal of a father and husband, seemingly ineffectual in driving the narrative.

Additionally, the film adopts a "preachy" tone at the 1 hour and 50 minutes mark, where a character directly lectures the audience on the darker aspects of humanity. These moments made me consider that the movie's runtime of 2 hours and 21 minutes could have been reduced.

Final word

Leave the World Behind is a visually appealing and competently directed film that effectively builds tension to drive the story, yet it falls short of delivering on the established suspense. Despite strong performances, sound design, and music, it remains an average watch. Lowering expectations might enhance the viewing experience as the movie's attempts to lure the audience are merely setups without substantial follow-through. Available on Netflix, it's suitable for a casual Sunday afternoon or evening viewing.

