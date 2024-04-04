Arts Legacy: A musical tale of rebellion and redemption

Cast of the Easter musical “Legacy” on stage at the International Christian Centre in Nairobi on March 28, 2024. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

More by this Author

As the musical theatre, Legacy was being staged in a church (the International Christian Centre (ICC) on Easter weekend, one could easily assume the show was about the traditional Bible-based story that gets told and retold every year.

But no! The story, scripted by JJ Jumbi, and directed by Gibson Ndaiga, had nothing to do with restaging the story of Jesus Christ. Both stories are indeed about the power of life over death. But Legacy comes even closer home in that its storyline relates to issues affecting the ICC family and friends. They include issues like rebellious youth and domineering parents who may not understand that they and their children live in two different spheres of consciousness and culture.

That is certainly true of Rahab (Amy Muthoni) and her parents, Pastor Eli (Sammy Waweru) and his wife, Prophetess Gladys (Cynthia Nzuki). Rahab is an only child to a Christian couple who had tried to have a child for many years until one day, Rahab arrived. Deemed a gift from God, she was pampered from the day she was born. That led to her taking her privileges for granted. She behaved like the prodigal son who walked away from privilege to claim his freedom. Yet both characters find out the hard way that they need to humble themselves to both their parents and to the Higher Power that has saved them from getting lost forever.

Cast of the Easter musical “Legacy” on stage at the International Christian Centre in Nairobi on March 28, 2024. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

In Rahab’s case, the problem is also her parents. They believe they know exactly what their daughter is meant to do and be. But she has other plans. She has no intention of working within the narrow church boundaries with them, as they want her to do. So, on the day they have a major falling out over their sharply different perspectives, Rahab has already prepared to leave, although not on such volatile terms. She planned to go out and first look for a place to share her well-trained vocal and dancing skills.

But once she and her mom practically go fisticuffs over her defiance, she gets her luggage and simply walks out on them. Her trendy pants and crop top shirt shock them nearly as much as her talk-back attitude toward her mom’s autocratic assertion that her daughter must do as she says, no matter what. In a sense, the mom leaves Rahab no alternative except for her to step out on her own, which she does.

She is fortunate to find instant success and stardom while dancing in a local lounge with a team of fresh, funky dancers. A talent scout, Razmatazz (Luvai Mike) sees her and senses that this ‘people’s choice’ of a star is someone to recruit. Acting like a Casanova and independent talent scout, he goes in for the ‘kill’, killing her softly with his promises of global travel and worldwide stardom.

Cast of the Easter musical “Legacy” on stage at the International Christian Centre in Nairobi on March 28, 2024. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

The arrival of Faya Mama (Kerry Kagiri) transforms the electricity in the room, making everything hot and slightly ominous. Rahab is still a ‘babe in the woods’ who doesn’t know how to deal with fast-talking moguls like the Faya Mama who immediately signs her on a contract she never lets Rahab see, only sign.

Now made over into RayBaby, Rahab tells her parents this is her new secular lifestyle, and to protect them and their church from getting stigmatised as ‘sinners’’ because of her association with them, she promises to change her name so nobody will know she is their daughter. It’s RayBaby who has got all of social media buzzing about her beauty, musical, and dancing skills. She soaks up her new-found fandom which turns out to be a fickle bunch who dump her overnight. It turns out that somebody somewhere injected nasty notions of RayBaby onto the internet and the ugly trend instantly spread, infecting every cell it touched as it circled the World Wide Web.

Cast of the Easter musical “Legacy” on stage at the International Christian Centre in Nairobi on March 28, 2024. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

Rahab’s fate might have been like the prodigal son’s wherein she returns home humbled and contrite. But before that happens, she gets clobbered by thugs and nearly dies. But ‘miraculously’, Ramatazz shows up like a good Samaritan (or a prince charming). Either way, his heart has melted for her even as Rahab discovers he worked for the Fire queen who sought to exploit young women like her. But never mind, Rahab tells her parents. He’s the one who found her, took her to hospital, and thus saved her life.

So by the end of Legacy, one can appreciate how it’s ultimately a timely, contemporary tale of redemption, renewal, and resurrection.

→ [email protected]